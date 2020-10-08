Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) PT Set at C$21.75 by Raymond James

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) has been assigned a C$21.75 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.61% from the company’s previous close.

TGZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Teranga Gold from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teranga Gold from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Teranga Gold from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Teranga Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

Shares of TGZ stock opened at C$13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.33. Teranga Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.86 and a 1 year high of C$16.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.03.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$227.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Teranga Gold will post 1.8114855 EPS for the current year.

Teranga Gold Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

