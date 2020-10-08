Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Daimler AG’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Daimler in a report issued on Sunday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. Daimler has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $33.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Daimler had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

