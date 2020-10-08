B.Riley Securit Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for TTM Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 5th. B.Riley Securit analyst M. Crawford now expects that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

TTMI stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.83.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $78,045.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Daimler AG’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Daimler AG’s Q3 2020 Earnings
B.Riley Securit Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TTM Technologies, Inc.
B.Riley Securit Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TTM Technologies, Inc.
B.Riley Securit Comments on International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
B.Riley Securit Comments on International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ag Growth International Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ag Growth International Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Simon Property Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Simon Property Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SITE Centers Corp.
Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SITE Centers Corp.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report