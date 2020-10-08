B.Riley Securit Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for TTM Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 5th. B.Riley Securit analyst M. Crawford now expects that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

TTMI stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.83.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $78,045.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

