B.Riley Securit Comments on International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for International Tower Hill Mines in a research note issued on Monday, October 5th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for International Tower Hill Mines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on THM. Barclays began coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Securities assumed coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum bought 1,042,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $1,459,081.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,867 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

