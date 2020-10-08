Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ag Growth International Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.29.

AFN stock opened at C$28.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $530.59 million and a PE ratio of -11.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.89. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$15.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.01.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.78 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.05, for a total transaction of C$1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$969,487.35. Also, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 13,480 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.14, for a total transaction of C$500,647.20. Insiders sold a total of 78,150 shares of company stock worth $2,895,491 in the last three months.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

