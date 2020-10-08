Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Simon Property Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Simon Property Group in a report released on Sunday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPG. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.78.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $158.40. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 30.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Simon Property Group by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

