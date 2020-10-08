Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for SITE Centers in a report released on Sunday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

NASDAQ:SITC opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

