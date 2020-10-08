Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Safehold Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Safehold in a report issued on Sunday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.64 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

SAFE stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84. Safehold has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $67.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 9,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $499,996.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,526,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,616,071.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 37,500 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $1,926,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 106,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,837,967 and have sold 292,030 shares valued at $15,105,785. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Safehold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,466,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,795,000 after purchasing an additional 52,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,113,000 after purchasing an additional 312,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Safehold by 34.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 25.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

