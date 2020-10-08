JPMorgan Chase & Co. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2020 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JPM. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

Shares of JPM opened at $99.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.16. The firm has a market cap of $303.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after buying an additional 4,518,458 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Earnings History and Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Daimler AG’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Daimler AG’s Q3 2020 Earnings
B.Riley Securit Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TTM Technologies, Inc.
B.Riley Securit Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TTM Technologies, Inc.
B.Riley Securit Comments on International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
B.Riley Securit Comments on International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ag Growth International Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ag Growth International Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Simon Property Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Simon Property Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SITE Centers Corp.
Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SITE Centers Corp.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report