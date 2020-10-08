Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Boise Cascade Co Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Boise Cascade in a research note issued on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2020 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BofA Securities downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

BCC opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.28. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,947 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $426,592.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,490,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 0.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,735,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

