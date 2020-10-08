Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Increased by KeyCorp

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magna International in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

Shares of MGA opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.99.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Magna International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Magna International by 687.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after buying an additional 31,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

