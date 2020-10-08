LyondellBasell Industries NV Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NYSE:LYB)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Monday, October 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

LYB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

NYSE:LYB opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after buying an additional 13,474,442 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 448,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

