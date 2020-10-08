Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for OneMain Holdings Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of OneMain in a report released on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.63 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.24.

NYSE:OMF opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 95.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in OneMain by 15,961.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in OneMain by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

