Piper Sandler Comments on Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

NYSE MS opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,298 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

