Analysts Offer Predictions for Mistras Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Mistras Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mistras Group’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sidoti began coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Mistras Group stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth about $54,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

