Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of JRONY opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Earnings History and Estimates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

