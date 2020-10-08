Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of JRONY opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

