KeyCorp Comments on Aptiv PLC’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptiv in a research note issued on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aptiv’s FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

APTV opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 611.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

