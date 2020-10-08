Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HSBC cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

LYB stock opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. AXA increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $2,275,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 460,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.5% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

