Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HSBC cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

LYB stock opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. AXA increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $2,275,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 460,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.5% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Daimler AG’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Daimler AG’s Q3 2020 Earnings
B.Riley Securit Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TTM Technologies, Inc.
B.Riley Securit Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TTM Technologies, Inc.
B.Riley Securit Comments on International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
B.Riley Securit Comments on International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ag Growth International Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ag Growth International Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Simon Property Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Simon Property Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SITE Centers Corp.
Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SITE Centers Corp.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report