Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,287,696 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $212,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,117 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,945,125 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $101,193,000 after acquiring an additional 286,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $64,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $59,421,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,635,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $67,600,000 after acquiring an additional 228,033 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

