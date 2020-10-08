Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Lifted by KeyCorp

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Gentex by 9.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 253,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 293,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 238,888 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Gentex by 4,293.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 58,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $3,388,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.