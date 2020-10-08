Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.66. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2020 earnings at $15.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.56.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $257.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.61 and a 200 day moving average of $235.79. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 929,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,455,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,548.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 127,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 120,158 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

