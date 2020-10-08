Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $5.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $24.00 EPS.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.43.

NYSE GS opened at $203.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.48 and its 200-day moving average is $192.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after buying an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,753,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 510,619 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

