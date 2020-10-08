Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Cut to C$0.30

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.79.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

TSE SGY opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.51 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surge Energy will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.