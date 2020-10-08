Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Cut by Truist Securiti

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EPR Properties in a report released on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EPR Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $79.80.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Virginia E. Shanks acquired 1,600 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 839.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 93.1% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

