Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,799 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,439,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,571 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,652 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

