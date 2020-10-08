Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

DEI stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 64.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,164,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,295,000 after buying an additional 213,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,165,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,586,000 after acquiring an additional 353,889 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2,395.9% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,183,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,059 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 448.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,863,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 39,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $69,435,644.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

