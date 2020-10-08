Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Lowered by Analyst

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for BMC Stock in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.68. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BMC Stock by 20.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BMC Stock by 83.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 267,295 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

