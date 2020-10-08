CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for CME Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.94.

CME Group stock opened at $169.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 6,150.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,126,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,291 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 67.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,946,000 after buying an additional 640,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after purchasing an additional 637,407 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 827,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 566,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CME Group by 613.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,779,000 after buying an additional 511,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.