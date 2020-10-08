Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s FY2020 earnings at $13.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.23 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DPZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.69.

DPZ opened at $431.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 114,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,362,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,037. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.