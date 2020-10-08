Brixmor Property Group Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BRX. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of BRX opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,744,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,800 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,628,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $13,966,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 97.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,647,000 after buying an additional 1,175,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,869,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,787,000 after buying an additional 1,115,430 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

