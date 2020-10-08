Truist Securiti Comments on Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Monday, October 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Truist upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays raised Builders FirstSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of BLDR opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 2.53. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soapstone Management L.P. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.1% during the second quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 65.5% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,143,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 452,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,141,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 178,651 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Surge Energy Price Target Cut to C$0.30
Surge Energy Price Target Cut to C$0.30
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for EPR Properties Cut by Truist Securiti
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for EPR Properties Cut by Truist Securiti
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Increased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Increased by Analyst
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Douglas Emmett, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Douglas Emmett, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
International Tower Hill Mines’ “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B.Riley Securit
International Tower Hill Mines’ “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B.Riley Securit
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for BMC Stock Holdings Inc Lowered by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for BMC Stock Holdings Inc Lowered by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report