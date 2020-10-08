Truist Securiti Comments on Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Monday, October 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Truist upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays raised Builders FirstSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of BLDR opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 2.53. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soapstone Management L.P. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.1% during the second quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 65.5% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,143,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 452,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,141,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 178,651 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.