KeyCorp Comments on BorgWarner Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a research report issued on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

BorgWarner stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,572 shares of company stock worth $3,003,716 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

