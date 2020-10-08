Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.09.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $144.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.98. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

