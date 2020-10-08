Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Washington Prime Group in a research note issued on Sunday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Prime Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Washington Prime Group stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.37. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.55). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 96,908 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81,158 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 690,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 70,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

