William Blair Comments on Watsco Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

WSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $236.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.90 and a 200 day moving average of $193.60. Watsco has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.