American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Lowered by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in American Express were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,390,707,000 after purchasing an additional 569,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 9.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $914,455,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 170.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

NYSE:AXP opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

