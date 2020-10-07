Gradient Investments LLC Sells 84,364 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,796 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 84,364 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,335,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,390,707,000 after acquiring an additional 569,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 9.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $914,455,000 after acquiring an additional 965,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 170.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.