First PREMIER Bank Sells 540 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in American Express by 9.4% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 487,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,420,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in American Express by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,843,931 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $175,542,000 after purchasing an additional 368,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average is $94.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

