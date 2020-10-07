1,000 Shares in Slack (NYSE:WORK) Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Slack by 284.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Slack in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 265,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,896.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $50,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 616,853 shares of company stock worth $19,574,291. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WORK. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Slack from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Slack from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

