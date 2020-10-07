Exane Derivatives Purchases 34 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Illumina were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $33,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $317.28 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.95 and its 200 day moving average is $335.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.85, for a total transaction of $1,169,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,256,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total value of $37,851.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,032.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,100 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Guggenheim raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.65.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

