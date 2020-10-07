State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 32,362 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,362 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Lennar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lennar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

NYSE LEN opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $85.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $141,909.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,767,115.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,964 shares of company stock valued at $16,599,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

