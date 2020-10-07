1,000 Shares in Slack (NYSE:WORK) Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Slack by 284.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Slack in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WORK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Slack from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Slack from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Slack from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Slack from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $119,810.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 164,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,917,844.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,083 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $1,342,420.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,244.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,853 shares of company stock valued at $19,574,291. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of -0.21. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

