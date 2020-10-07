The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Decreased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 23,500.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 465.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.39.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $159.54 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $378.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.67.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

