Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,630 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Simon Property Group by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,990 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

