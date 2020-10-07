Exane Derivatives Purchases 34 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Illumina were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Illumina by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Illumina by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth $9,551,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $1,666,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $317.28 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.95 and its 200 day moving average is $335.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.85, for a total transaction of $1,169,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,256,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total value of $37,851.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,032.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,100 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.65.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

