Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Receives $87.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $826,942,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.