Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,005,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,967,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $235.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

