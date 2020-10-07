Fulton Bank N. A. Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fulton Bank N. A. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after buying an additional 2,587,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,945,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $166.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.55 and a 200-day moving average of $147.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

