Exane Derivatives Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Ping Identity were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PING. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 57.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,204,000 after purchasing an additional 795,005 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 449.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 895,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 732,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 188.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after acquiring an additional 579,514 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 109.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 781,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after acquiring an additional 408,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $327,128,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PING opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -467.36.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PING. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

