CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

NYSE CCI opened at $165.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.28. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

